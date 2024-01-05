Stable Diffusion Creates A Woman That Doesn't Exist With A Passport That's Fake

Loading... Loading...

In a striking feat, a Reddit user demonstrated the power of artificial intelligence (AI) by creating an eerily realistic image of a non-existent woman, igniting debates about the reliability of person verification procedures.

What Happened: A Reddit user used Stability AI's Stable Diffusion text-to-image model to create an image of a woman, accompanied by a realistic-looking, but fake, passport.

This drew concerned reactions from users, underlining the potential of AI to produce plausible fake identities.

The image, shared on the StableDiffusion subreddit, was reminiscent of the common practice of celebrities sharing pictures of themselves holding an Ask Me Anything (AMA) slip on the platform.

In explaining the process, the user mentioned the initial step was creating varied images of a woman, paying attention to aspects like hairstyle, ethnicity and consistency.

To make it seem even more real, the user employed an extension called ADetailer that works with Stable Diffusion. In the end, the user ran the image with Photoshop to give it a few final touches.

Why It Matters: This incident is not isolated. Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson took legal action against an AI generator for unauthorized use of her likeness and voice, highlighting the potential misuse of AI technology.

In an incident reported in November 2023, AI was reportedly leveraged to generate and disseminate fake nude pictures of female students at a high school in New Jersey, causing widespread outrage. A similar incident was reported in a Spanish town, targeting minor girls.

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has been proactive in this regard, developing a tool that can identify AI-generated photos with high precision. This is part of Google’s broader effort to combat the potential risks posed by AI-generated content.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Pixabay