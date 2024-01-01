Trump Surpasses Biden Among Hispanic, Young Voters, According To Latest Poll

Loading... Loading...

Recent survey results have shown that former President Donald Trump’s popularity among Hispanic and young voters is now surpassing that of the incumbent Joe Biden.

What Happened: A poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University suggests that Biden’s support from key demographics that were pivotal to his 2020 win is declining. Biden’s approval rating among Hispanic voters has fallen sharply from 65% in 2020 to 34% now, while Trump holds a 39% approval rating in this group. This marks a significant drop in Hispanic support for Biden, reported The Hill.

Similarly, Biden’s support from Black voters has also seen a significant decrease. After receiving 87% of the votes from this demographic in 2020, the current support for Biden stands at 63%. Furthermore, young voters appear to be shifting their allegiance away from Biden. Trump now leads in this group with 37% of the vote, compared to Biden’s 33%, despite a decisive 24-point victory over Trump among young voters in 2020.

The survey also revealed a potential positive for Biden. Even though he has lost support among these groups, the voters seem to be more inclined towards third-party candidates than Trump. According to the survey, 20% of Hispanic and Black voters and 21% of young voters would opt for a candidate other than Trump or Biden.

Why It Matters: The survey was conducted between Dec. 26, 2023, and Dec. 29, 2023, among 1,000 potential voters and reportedly had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Trump was already leading Biden in all seven swing states. This new survey showing Trump’s increased popularity among key demographics could be a critical indication of the 2024 election outcome, Benzinga reported last month.

According to another Benzinga report from December, both Biden and Trump were the frontrunners of their respective parties for the 2024 election. However, the shift in voter sentiment could pose a significant challenge for Biden in the anticipated rematch.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

