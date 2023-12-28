Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson And Other Health Care Stocks From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Here's a look at some of the top health care stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Buy rating on the stock and boosted the price target from $525 to $675 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Argus Research analyst David Toung maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $470 to $620 on Sept. 5, 2023. This analyst sees the stock gaining around 7% and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: Eli Lilly recently announced the detailed results from the SURMOUNT-4 Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared to a placebo for obesity with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $170 to $163 on Dec. 13, 2023. Biegelsen sees 4% growth in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Danielle Antalffy upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $180 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst sees around 15% increase in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Recent News: MeiraGTx Holdings recently announced an asset purchase agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Johnson & Johnson company, for the remaining interests in botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec, formerly AAV-RPGR) for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

Abbott Laboratories ABT

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $112 to $107 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% downside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $123 to $110 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 0.2% increase in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: Abbott recently raised its quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 55 cents per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO

Baird analyst Catherine Schulte maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $670 on Dec. 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 26% increase in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $530 to $575 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: Thermo Fisher Scientific recently priced its $2.5 billion offering of USD-denominated senior notes.

