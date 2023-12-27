GeoVax Labs And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 150 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Perspective Therapeutics

The Trade: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. CATX Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired a total of 3,663 shares an average price of $0.33. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,203.

Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired a total of 3,663 shares an average price of $0.33. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,203. What’s Happening: Perspective Therapeutics recently announced it agreed to fully divest its brachytherapy business.

Perspective Therapeutics recently announced it agreed to fully divest its brachytherapy business. What Perspective Therapeutics Does: Perspective Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering various treatment applications for cancers throughout the body.

VerifyMe

The Trade : VerifyMe, Inc. VRME CEO Adam Stedham acquired a total of 1,953 shares at an average price of $1.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2,031.

: CEO Adam Stedham acquired a total of 1,953 shares at an average price of $1.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2,031. What’s Happening : VerifyMe board approved a share repurchase program of up to $500,000.

: VerifyMe board approved a share repurchase program of up to $500,000. What VerifyMe Does: VerifyMe Inc is a technology solutions company based in the United States. It markets a broad patent portfolio that includes patents in the field of authenticating products, people, and financial transactions.

GeoVax Labs

The Trade : GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX Chief Medical Officer Kelly McKee acquired a total of 6,944 shares at an average price of $0.36. The insider spent around $2,500 to buy those shares.

: Chief Medical Officer Kelly McKee acquired a total of 6,944 shares at an average price of $0.36. The insider spent around $2,500 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : GeoVax expanded rights under NIH COVID-19 license to include Mpox and smallpox.

: GeoVax expanded rights under NIH COVID-19 license to include Mpox and smallpox. What GeoVax Labs Does: Geovax Labs Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms.

