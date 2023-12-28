Bit Digital, Cipher Mining And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 40 points on Thursday.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS rose 14.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares gained 10.8% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining around 30% on Wednesday.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX shares climbed 7.7% to $10.50 in pre-market trading.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE shares rose 7.3% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares gained 7.2% to $5.34 in pre-market trading amid strength in the price of Bitcoin. Bit Digital announced doubling size of fleet in its Bitcoin mining operations, to approximately 6.0 EH/s, during 2024.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares rose 6.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading as the price of Bitcoin continues to climb.

Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 4.9% to $11.66 in pre-market trading.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares rose 4.9% to $14.34 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN shares gained 4.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.

