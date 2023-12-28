Bit Digital, Cipher Mining And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2023 5:40 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 40 points on Thursday.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Altice USA, Inc. ATUS rose 14.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares gained 10.8% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining around 30% on Wednesday.
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX shares climbed 7.7% to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
  • HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE shares rose 7.3% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares gained 7.2% to $5.34 in pre-market trading amid strength in the price of Bitcoin. Bit Digital announced doubling size of fleet in its Bitcoin mining operations, to approximately 6.0 EH/s, during 2024.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares rose 6.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading as the price of Bitcoin continues to climb.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 4.9% to $11.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares rose 4.9% to $14.34 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN shares gained 4.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.

 

