Chord Energy, Profound Medical And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD appointed Susan Cunningham as Independent Chair of Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The company also named Darrin Henke as Executive Vice President and COO, effective Jan. 2, 2024. Chord Energy shares gained 0.4% to $171.49 in after-hours trading.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Bridgeline Digital shares dipped 13.1% to $0.7805 in the after-hours trading session.

Profound Medical Corp. PROF priced its underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 common shares at $7.50 per share. Profound Medical shares gained 1.8% to $8.45 in after-hours trading.

ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO posted a loss of $8.32 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, versus a year-ago loss of $1.65 per share. Its revenues dipped by 57% to $1.2 million during the same period. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares fell 4.1% to $0.3884 in after-hours trading.

AMCON Distributing Company DIT declared a special cash dividend of 28 cents per common share. AMCON Distributing shares fell 2.4% to close at $192.79 on Wednesday.

