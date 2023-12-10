In Controversial Move, Elon Musk Reinstates Far-right Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones' Account: 'The People Have Spoken And So It Shall Be'

Elon Musk has reinstated the account of right-wing extremist Alex Jones on X, reversing the platform's previous ban on Jones in 2018 for his repeated violations of policies against harassment and hate speech.
What Happened: Musk's decision followed an informal poll the billionaire posted on X, where approximately 70% of nearly 2 million respondents voted in favor of reinstating Jones.
Musk announced the decision early Sunday, saying, "The people have spoken and so it shall be."
Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2023
Vox Populi, Vox Dei.
The move by Musk, who previously endorsed conspiracy theories and amplified extremist voices, is expected to impact X's reputation further. A number of advertisers have already withdrawn from the platform over concerns about brand safety and X's failure to regulate hate speech.
Jones' reinstatement marks a change in Musk's earlier stance on the controversial radio show host. Musk had cited personal reasons for maintaining Jones' ban due to the latter's false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. When one user asked, in November 2022, about allowing Jones back on the platform, Musk replied that he had "no mercy" for individuals who exploit the deaths of children "for gain, political motives, or fame."
My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022
I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.
As a result of his comments, Jones, a notorious purveyor of misinformation, was ordered to pay over $1 billion in damages to the families of the Sandy Hook victims.
