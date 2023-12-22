Elon Musk Responds To Tesla User Who Called Full Self-Driving Feature 'Awesome': 'Feels Like Magic...'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday touted the abilities of its full self-driving (FSD) capability and said that a driver won’t switch to other cars once they use FSD.

What Happened: “You won't use other cars, especially if there is heavy traffic,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He was responding to first-time FSD user and social media personality Brian Krassenstein, who said in a post that people underestimate how far ahead Tesla is as compared to other players.

Krassenstein added that he drove from Cape Coral to Fort Myers without any intervention during his first time using the software and termed it ‘remarkable.’

Musk agreed and wrote in a later post that the software ‘feels like magic during first use.’

Why It Matters: Tesla enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for version 12 update of FSD after Musk said in June that FSD version 12 would no longer be beta, hinting that it would achieve full autonomy by then. Currently, its FSD software is in beta mode, meaning it is still being tested and requires active driver supervision.

Early in July, Musk said at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference that Tesla is "very close" to achieving full self-driving capability.

“I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been,” Musk said.

However, the timeline for the release of version 12 is unclear.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: GM Recalls Nearly 7,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs After Halting Production

Tesla Photo via Shutterstock.