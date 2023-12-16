Rudy Giuliani Remains Defiant Despite Massive Defamation Judgment Against Him: 'I Don't Regret A Damn Thing'

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, Rudy Giuliani, the former attorney to Donald Trump and ex-mayor of New York City who was hit with a $148 million judgment following a defamation trial, asserted that he had no regrets regarding his conduct.

What Happened: The judgment was handed down following a trial where Giuliani was found to have significantly damaged the reputations of two Georgia election workers by falsely accusing them of electoral fraud.

Giuliani's response to the verdict was one of defiance. According to a report by Business Insider, Giuliani, who appeared undeterred by the jury's decision, criticized the penalty he received and voiced his intention to challenge the verdict.

"I don't regret a damn thing," Giuliani told reporters following the verdict.

The embattled Republican remained adamant in his unfounded assertions regarding the 2020 presidential election, claiming Trump was the legitimate winner.

"The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding," Giuliani said. "I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it'll be reversed so quickly, it'll make your head spin."

Once considered a leading prosecutor, Giuliani has faced several legal challenges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"I know that my country had a president imposed on it by fraud. These are not conspiracy theories, these are proven facts," he told reporters.

This defamation case marks the first jury verdict in a series of trials linked to election fraud claims following the 2020 presidential race.

