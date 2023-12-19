Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Slapped With Another Defamation Lawsuit By Georgia Poll Workers

Loading... Loading...

The former mayor of New York City and personal attorney to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, on Monday, found himself facing another defamation lawsuit. This time, it is from two Georgia election workers who previously obtained a $150 million verdict against him.

What Happened: Giuliani is being sued by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, two election workers from Georgia, CNBC reported. They are seeking an injunction to prevent Giuliani from making further defamatory statements against them, which include accusations of election fraud and misconduct.

The latest lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleges that Giuliani continues to make false statements about the plaintiffs, despite being already found civilly liable for defamation.

This lawsuit comes after a previous verdict where Giuliani was ordered to pay more than $148 million to Freeman and Moss for falsely asserting they engaged in ballot fraud. According to the women, these false allegations resulted in death threats and emotional distress.

Giuliani has dismissed the verdict as “ridiculous” and intends to appeal. Interestingly, Giuliani, Trump, and other defendants have also been criminally charged in a Georgia state court for allegedly conspiring to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in the state to President Joe Biden. All have entered a not-guilty plea.

Why It Matters: This new lawsuit follows a series of legal troubles for Giuliani. Despite the massive judgment, Giuliani remained defiant, stating he had no regrets about his conduct. He criticized the penalty and expressed his intention to challenge the verdict

These legal actions stem from Giuliani’s false claims that Freeman and Moss manipulated ballots during the 2020 election, resulting in continuous harassment and death threats against them.

Image via Shutterstock

