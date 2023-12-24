Google Restricts Election-Related Queries, Bill Gates Enthused By AI Innovations And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

The week was once again a thrilling one for technology enthusiasts, especially for those keeping tabs on the evolving AI landscape. Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, made a notable move in anticipation of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s MSFT co-founder, Bill Gates, expressed his excitement about AI’s potential in healthcare, and OpenAI faced a legal challenge.

Google Puts Restrictions on Bard and AI-Search Related to Elections

First up, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., has decided to limit the range of election-related questions that its AI chatbot, Bard, can answer. This restriction is expected to be implemented early next year as part of a broader strategy to examine AI’s role in interacting with voters and campaigns during the election period. The decision comes ahead of several significant elections scheduled for 2024, including national elections in India and South Africa. Read the full article here.

Bill Gates’ Outlook on AI Innovations

Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates has shared his thoughts on the massive impact AI will have on five ambitious breakthroughs in healthcare in 2024. Gates highlighted the importance of AI in consumer-facing applications, healthcare, and its potential role in shaping his new granddaughter’s world, from healthcare to jobs and income inequality. Read the full article here.

See Also: Ex-Trump Aide Michael Cohen Alleges Former President Of Increasing Racist Comments

Jordan Peterson’s Take on Grok and ChatGPT

Canadian psychologist and cultural critic Jordan Peterson has criticized Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, likening its ‘wokeness’ to that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Peterson made this observation after using Grok and ChatGPT for his research. He noted that both chatbots relied on radically left-leaning explanations on various issues. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI and Microsoft Face Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

A group of 11 nonfiction authors, including Pulitzer Prize winners, have accused ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and Microsoft of using their writings without permission to train AI programs. The writers have joined an ongoing lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Reflects on OpenAI’s Early Days

Elon Musk, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, reminisced about the company’s early days during a conversation with Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood. Musk stated that he played a significant role in establishing OpenAI and even named the company. He also mentioned his role in bringing Ilya Sutskever on board. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Trump’s Colorado Disqualification: New Poll Reveals Majority Approves Verdict

Photo by Blue Planet Studio on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.