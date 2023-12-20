After Meta, Google Limits Bard And AI-Search Queries Related To Elections Ahead Of 2024 Presidential Race

Loading... Loading...

In anticipation of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, has decided to restrict the range of election-related queries that its AI chatbot Bard and search generative experience can answer.

What Happened: The limitations will be in place by early next year as part of Google’s broader strategy to scrutinize the role of artificial intelligence in interacting with voters and campaigns during the election period, reported Reuters.

This decision came in the wake of several major elections scheduled for 2024, including national elections in India and South Africa.

See Also: How Did Epic Games’ Showdown With Google Differ From Apple? CEO Tim Sweeney Says It Was Like Ice And Fire

Last month, Meta Platforms Inc. META, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, also declared its intention to ban political campaigns and advertisers from using its novel AI advertising products.

Advertisers on Meta will have to reveal if AI or other digital methods are employed to alter or create political, social, or election-related advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

The escalation in regulations on AI and political advertising highlights the worldwide anxiety over AI’s potential contribution to the dissemination of misinformation.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, it was reported that more than half of Americans are apprehensive about AI’s role in spreading misinformation during the 2024 election. This concern is increasingly prevalent among those familiar with AI.

In fact, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has also previously said that the 2024 elections could be chaotic due to the misuse of AI on social media platforms. “The 2024 elections are going to be a mess because social media is not protecting us from false generated AI,” he stated at the time.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Federal Jury Rules Against Google’s Android App Store In Epic Games Lawsuit

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.