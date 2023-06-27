Elon Musk Says FSD Version 12 Will Not Be A Beta — What You Need To Know

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that its full self-driving (FSD) version 12 will make the automaker’s vehicles autonomous.

What Happened: Presently, FSD is in beta mode. Meaning, it is still being tested. The currently enabled FSD features do not make the vehicle autonomous and require active driver supervision.

“Version 12 won't be beta,” Musk said, without providing more details. He responded to a Twitter user who guessed that the update may arrive later this year.

Why It Matters: FSD Beta Version 11.4 started shipping to employees early in May. Musk said that v11.4 should arguably be v12.0 with its ‘major improvements.' However, v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, Musk had said, raising anticipation.

Once FSD is ‘super smooth’ and not ‘just safe,’ Tesla will roll out a free month trial of FSD for all cars in North America, Musk had said. The CEO has time and again reiterated that awareness regarding FSD is ‘shockingly low’ even among Tesla users.





Tesla started rolling out version 11.4.4 earlier this month. Though Musk has said that the rate of improvement of FSD is accelerating, it still might take more time than a few months, Twitter users noted.

