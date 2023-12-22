GM Recalls Nearly 7,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs After Halting Production

Loading... Loading...

General Motors Co GM is recalling about 7000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs citing fire risks in case of crash.

What Happened: The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it will recall model year 2017-2023 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles, a few of which were improperly repaired in a previous recall.

If these vehicles are involved in a crash and their seat belt pre-tensioners are deployed, the exhaust of the pre-tensioner may ignite carpet fibers, thereby causing a fire, GM said.

As for a solution, the company said that dealers will inspect the pre-tensioners and install a metal foil near the exhaust point on the carpet so that it can withstand the heat or install a pre-tensioner cover. All repairs will be free of cost to the customer.

Why It Matters: GM halted the production of the Bolt EV earlier this week at the Lake Orion assembly plant. The plant will now be retooled in preparation for the production of GM’s electric trucks including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV in late 2025.

The Bolt EV and EUV were the best-selling EVs from General Motors. In the last quarter, the vehicles accounted for over 15,000 EVs sold by the EV maker in the U.S. The company sold only roughly 20,000 EVs in the entire quarter.

