Elon Musk Dangles 'One-Off' Amnesty To Tesla Customers For FSD Transfer: 'I Hope This Makes People Happy'

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Wednesday that it will be allowing the transferability of its full-self driving software package as a one-time opportunity.

What Happened: Tesla will allow FSD transferability in the third quarter, CEO Elon Musk said in the earnings call on Wednesday. The transferability option will allow existing customers to transfer their FSD to their new Tesla vehicle instead of being locked into an existing car due to the price of FSD.

Existing customers need to take advantage of the offer in Q3 or at least place the order for their new vehicle in the third quarter within reasonable delivery time frames, Musk said.

“This is a one-time amnesty…I hope this makes people happy,” he added.

Why It Matters: Previously, Tesla users held on to their old vehicles instead of upgrading to a new one considering the cost of the FSD package which is valued at up to $15,000.

However, the software is still far from its promise of making vehicles entirely autonomous and achieving complete self-driving capability. Earlier this month, Musk said that Tesla is very close to reaching autonomy.

"I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been," Musk said at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

