Trump Reportedly Pressured Michigan Canvassers In Recorded Call To Block 2020 Election Certification

Loading... Loading...

The latest reports reveal that former U.S. President Donald Trump exerted personal pressure on Republican officials in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

What Happened: Trump directly intervened in a phone call on Nov. 17, 2020, urging Republican board members to reject the certification, according to recordings reviewed by The Detroit News.

The phone call also involved Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee Chairwoman. Trump warned the board members that certifying the results would reflect poorly on them and called for them to “fight for our country.”

Republican officials Monica Palmer and William Hartmann initially declined to sign the certification, but they later endorsed it in the same meeting. They attempted to retract their votes the following day, claiming they were coerced into certification, but were unsuccessful.

An email sent by Benzinga to Donald Trump and the GOP seeking comment didn’t elicit any response till the time of publishing this story.

See Also: Ex-Trump Aide Michael Cohen Alleges Former President Of Increasing Racist Comments: ‘Even I Can’t Tell You How Low He Will Go’

Why It Matters: This new evidence underscores Trump’s active role in attempting to invalidate Joe Biden‘s election win. The ex-president is currently facing four counts of criminal conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and its voters of a fair election result. Trump’s actions could have potentially compromised Michigan’s statewide certification of the 2020 election results.

These revelations come at a time when Trump’s popularity has been surging in recent polls, with voters expressing concerns about President Biden’s ability to complete a second term. Trump has now overtaken Biden in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, securing 45% of voter support compared to Biden’s 43%.

Read Next: Donald Trump Jumps To Top Of Election Polls As Voters Reconsider President Joe Biden’s Ability To Complete Second Term

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.