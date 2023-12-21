Donald Trump Jumps To Top Of Election Polls As Voters Reconsider President Joe Biden's Ability To Complete Second Term

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is quickly losing ground to former President Donald Trump in the latest presidential election polls as a majority of respondents now disapprove of Biden and believe he would be physically unable to complete a second term.

What To Know: Trump surged ahead of Biden in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election. According to a National Review report citing a new poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted by WPA Intelligence, Trump now has 45% of voter support, while Biden has 43%.

"President Biden may be having a ‘Blue Christmas’ this year given his worsening electoral prospects heading into 2024. His once 7-point lead over former president Trump in May is now a 2-point deficit," WPA Intelligence executive Amanda Iovino told the National Review.

Biden was well ahead in the polls over the summer, but he has trended down in recent months as respondents increasingly disapprove of his performance in his first term in office. Respondents cite his handling of the border crisis, government spending, inflation and the Israel-Hamas War.

Check This Out: Joe Biden 'On A Gurney' Still Better Than Donald Trump, Says Robert De Niro: 'He's...The Guy To Take Trump Down'

The biggest reason for the shake-up in the polls is Biden's age. Although Trump, 77, is just three years younger than Biden, 80, approximately 60% of respondents do not believe Biden would be able to complete a second term if he were to win again in 2024, citing growing concerns over the president's vitality. Recent polls show that only about half of voters believe age is an issue for Trump.

"This may all change over the next 11 months, of course, and Trump still faces major legal and electoral hurdles, but President Biden is an especially vulnerable and unpopular incumbent," Iovino said.

It's not all bad news for Biden though. Trump maintained the support of approximately 91% of those who voted for him in 2020 and has begun polling more favorably than Biden among independents, but only 3% of Biden's previous supporters have switched sides.

WPA Intelligence also told National Review that Trump's voter base was less reliable when it comes to actually voting on Election Day than the majority of Biden supporters.

No one knows how the 2024 election will play out, but it appears that a rematch of the 2020 election is likely coming. The latest Morning Consult poll, which Benzinga tracks weekly, showed Trump was well ahead in the Republican primary race with 66% of voter support. The next closest candidate had just 11% support.

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Tops 2024 Election Poll, Top Voter Issue Could Be Concerning For Democrats

Photos: Gage Skidmore from Flickr.