FedEx Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

FedEx Corporation FDX is projected to release financial results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Dec. 19, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $3.18 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $22.41 billion for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

FedEx found itself into legal turmoil after PYNQ Logistics Services, a company previously contracted by FedEx to handle deliveries in the California-Oregon border region, reportedly filed a lawsuit against the company.

FedEx shares rose 0.2% to close at $281.92 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $255 to $295 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $255 to $295 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $280 to $290 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $280 to $290 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $309 to $330 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $309 to $330 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $312 to $323 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $312 to $323 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $276 to $291 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Read This Next: How To Earn $500 A Month From Darden Restaurants Stock Following Upbeat Earnings