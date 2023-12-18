Trump Remains Unscathed Even As Florida GOP Chair Faces Suspension Over Rape Allegations

Loading... Loading...

While the Florida Republican Party suspended its Chairman Christian Ziegler in the middle of an ongoing rape investigation, former President Donald Trump — despite being proven guilty in a sexual assault case — continues to be the party’s front-runner for the 2024 Presidential election.

What Happened: An emergency meeting was convened on Sunday, where the party made its demand for immediate resignation, echoing the sentiment of Governor Ron DeSantis and other high-ranking officials, the Associated Press reported.

Ziegler is accused of raping a woman he and his wife had previously engaged in consensual sexual relations with, as per police records. "Christian Ziegler has engaged in conduct that renders him unfit for the office,” was the official censure motion initiated by the party, according to a document posted on social media by Lee County GOP Chairman Michael Thomason.

Ziegler attempted to defend himself during the closed-door meeting, but the party board swiftly took action against him, as Thompson relayed. The executive committee of the party is set to hold another vote shortly regarding Ziegler’s removal.

The allegation of rape dates back to an incident in October, at the woman’s apartment, as per the ongoing investigation by the Sarasota Police Department. Ziegler, however, has not been charged and maintains his innocence, stating that the encounter was consensual.

The incident has also led to turmoil for Ziegler’s wife, Bridget Ziegler, an elected member of the Sarasota School Board, as the board voted to ask for her resignation. She declined.

Besides Governor DeSantis, prominent Republicans, including Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Florida's Republican House and Senate leaders, have all demanded Ziegler’s resignation.

Why It Matters: A New York jury earlier this year determined that Trump engaged in “sexual abuse” against E. Jean Carroll and subsequently defamed her. She is the sole accuser of Trump to have a jury validate her allegations of sexual abuse.

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump led the GOP primary race with 61.9% support, followed by Ron DeSantis with 12.5% support and Nikki Haley with 11%.

