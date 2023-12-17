Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, Once Trump-Backed, Censured And Stripped Of Power Amid Sexual Assault Probe

Loading... Loading...

The Republican Party of Florida has decided to censure its Chairman, Christian Ziegler. Amidst an ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations, he has been stripped of his authority.

What Happened: The GOP’s leadership in Florida convened in a private meeting on Sunday, where they unanimously voted to censure Ziegler and revoke his powers. His salary has been slashed to $1 per year, and he no longer can hire or fire staff, raise funds for the party, or speak on behalf of the Florida GOP. However, he still holds his position as chairman, reported CNN on Sunday.

The GOP leadership, which voted 39-0, refrained from launching a special investigation into Ziegler. The chairman, who has been subjected to calls for resignation from key Florida Republicans like Governor Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), did not comment to the press following the meeting.

Ziegler has been under the scope of the Sarasota Police Department since October for an alleged sexual assault. Despite this, he insists that the encounter was consensual and his lawyer, Derek Byrd, is confident of his eventual vindication.

Ziegler has refused to step down despite the public awareness of the investigation and dismissed allegations of him asking for a seven-figure sum before leaving his role as completely untrue. Evan Power, the Vice Chairman of the Florida GOP, anticipates that the full committee will formally dismiss Ziegler in a meeting in Tallahassee on January 8.

Why It Matters: With Ziegler’s current censure and possible removal, the dynamics of the Florida GOP could undergo a substantial shift.

This censure follows Ziegler’s election as Chairman of the Florida Republican Party in February, an event that was celebrated by former President Donald Trump as a significant victory

The election was perceived as a proxy battle between Trump and Governor DeSantis resulting in a win that Trump described as beneficial for all.

