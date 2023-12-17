Apple's Weekend Roundup: Class Action Settlement, New Anti-Theft Feature And More

Loading... Loading...

This week unfolded some interesting narratives for Apple Inc. AAPL. From settling a class-action lawsuit to introducing a novel security feature, the tech giant was in the news for varied reasons. Also, Apple made an unexpected move to postpone some of its highly anticipated features. Let’s delve into the details of these developments.

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit: Apple has reached a $25 million settlement in the Family Sharing class action lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in 2019, alleged that Apple misrepresented how app subscriptions worked in the Family Sharing feature. To aid users in claiming their share, a dedicated website has been set up outlining the eligibility criteria for potential claimants. Read the full article here.

Highly Anticipated iOS 17 Features Delayed: In a surprising development, Apple decided to push back the release of two significant iOS 17 features to 2024. The postponed features – AirPlay in Hotels and collaborative playlists for Apple Music – were initially expected to be launched in 2023. This unusual move has left Apple users eagerly awaiting these features. Read the full article here.

New Anti-Theft Feature Introduced: Addressing the growing concerns over iPhone security, Apple has introduced a new feature, Stolen Device Protection. This feature aims to bolster iPhone’s security framework, making it difficult for unauthorized parties to exploit the device even if they manage to access the user's private passcode. Read the full article here.

Apple Tightens User Data Privacy: Apple has revised its guidelines for law enforcement, necessitating a court order to reveal specifics of customers' push notifications. This move comes after revelations that both Apple and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL))) had been providing notification data to governments. Read the full article here.

Standalone USB-C Charging Case for Airpods Pro: Apple has started selling a standalone USB-C charging case for its second-generation AirPods Pro. Priced at $99, this immediately available MagSafe-compatible case offers a budget-friendly option to users looking to switch all their devices to USB-C. Read the full article here.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.