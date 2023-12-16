Apple Settles Family Sharing Class Action Lawsuit For $25M: Here's How You Can Claim Your Share

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has settled the Family Sharing class action lawsuit for $25 million. This means affected users can now file their claims and get a slice of the pie.

What Happened: Apple has set up a website that details the eligibility of users who can file a claim in its Family Sharing settlement and get a payout.

First filed in 2019, this class action lawsuit accused Apple of misrepresenting how app subscriptions work with the family sharing feature.

Apple's Family Sharing feature allows users to share their subscriptions with members in that particular family group. However, developers can disallow sharing manually.

This renders the Family Sharing feature ineffective in such cases, which was the basis for filing the lawsuit.

While Apple has denied any fault or wrongdoing on its part, it has still agreed to a settlement due to the potential costs involved.

See Also: Missing iMessages On Beeper Mini? Here Are 2 Possible Fixes For Now

How To File A Claim?

Head over to the official website to file your claim.

Choose the option that applies to you on the Payment Election Form.

Now, enter your details by following the on-screen instructions.

Loading... Loading...

Who Is Eligible To File A Claim?

The following users are eligible to file a claim:

Users who bought an app subscription between Jun. 21, 2015, and Jan. 30, 2019

And had at least one member in the group during the app purchase

Users have until Mar. 1, 2024, to file a claim.

How Much Payout Will I Get?

Apple says that each eligible user is entitled to $30.

This can go up to $50 per user, depending on the number of claims, but that is the maximum payout.

Attorney fees amount to $10 million, leaving $15 million for the users.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Want To Repair Your iPhone Or MacBook At Home? Apple’s New Diagnostic Tool Makes It Easy

Image Via Shutterstock