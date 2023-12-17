Kim Jong Un Addresses Population Crisis, Biden Vs. Trump Political Polls, Bill Ackman's Presidential Endorsement And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

This week has been full of diverse news stories, from surprising admissions to intriguing poll results and bold endorsements to unexpected reactions. North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, acknowledged a significant demographic problem, while political polls in the U.S. revealed dissatisfaction among voters and strong support for uncompromising stances. In business news, Bill Ackman showed his support for a presidential candidate’s comments, and Elon Musk shared his thoughts on a former FBI official’s sentencing.

Kim Jong-Un Acknowledges North Korea’s Population Crisis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has, in a surprising revelation, admitted that his country is grappling with a severe population issue, an issue that could potentially impact its economic stability and military strength. This rare disclosure was made at the first official mothers' gathering in over a decade, highlighting the need to boost the birth rate. The state media narrative has shifted, focusing on the role of motherhood in advancing the socialist nation. Read the full article here.

Political Polls Reveal Voter Dissatisfaction

A recent poll by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has found a general dissatisfaction among voters towards both former president Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden as the Republican primary in Iowa approaches. According to the poll, a majority of the public is either somewhat dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with both candidates. Read the full article here.

GOP Voters Stand By Trump’s No-Compromise Stance

A poll by the Pew Research Center showed that a majority of Republican voters favor the firm stance of former President Donald Trump over more accommodating strategies of other Republican presidential hopefuls. Roughly 63% of Republican voters who support Trump would prefer him to uphold GOP policies rather than seek common ground with Democrats. Read the full article here.

Bill Ackman Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy’s Comments

Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s remarks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at a recent CNN town hall won the approval of hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Ramaswamy argued that DEI should not be an objective in itself but a byproduct of selecting the best person and diverse viewpoints for the job, especially in a university setting. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Reacts to Ex-FBI Official’s Sentence

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, responded to the news of Ex-FBI Intel Chief Charles McGonigal’s sentencing for colluding with Russia. McGonigal, a 22-year veteran of the FBI, was sentenced to over four years in prison for his collaboration with a wealthy Russian with close connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read the full article here.

