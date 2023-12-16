Elon Musk Responds After Ex-FBI Official Investigating Trump-Russia Collusion Gets 4-Year Sentence: 'Oh The Irony'

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk on Friday responded to reports of Ex-FBI Intel Chief Charles McGonigal‘s sentencing for colluding with Russia. “This is wild,” Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, wrote.

What Happened: McGonigal was handed a prison sentence of slightly over four years for his collaboration with a Russian oligarch following his departure from the U.S. government.

The 22-year veteran of the FBI admitted to conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions and money laundering about his work with Oleg Deripaska, a rich Russian who maintains close connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Responding to the news, Musk wrote in another post, “On the irony.” Musk was seemingly referring to the ex-FBI counterintelligence chief’s role in the investigation of ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Why It Matters: McGonigal has been ordered to report to prison by Feb. 26.

McGonigal expressed deep remorse before his sentencing, admitting that his work with Deripaska compromised U.S. national security and requested a second chance. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case in Washington, DC, in September for concealing funds received from a former Albanian intelligence employee. He is due to be sentenced for that case in February.

Interestingly, the former FBI chief also played a part in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation

