Cybertruck Not Just Bulletproof, It's Shopping Cart Proof, Too: Watch The Test Video

The highly anticipated Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck electric vehicle officially started deliveries at the end of November.

With its unique design and stainless steel, bulletproof nature, the Cybertruck has often gone viral for various tests completed. A new test reveals something the everyday consumer and driver might experience with their vehicles on shopping trips.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybertruck could pay off for an apocalypse someday. Podcaster Joe Rogan also showed that the Cybertruck was arrow-proof during a test of the vehicle before deliveries took place.

Most people won't have to worry whether bullets and arrows can go through a stainless steel frame. But a test done by YouTuber Carwow might be more up their alley.

The YouTuber with 8.8 million subscribers did a review of the vehicle, which covered discussions on design, price, interior, back seats, annoying things, cool things, 0-60 MPH time and the viral oversized windshield wiper.

The video currently has over 1.7 million views.

As shared by InsideEVs, the video tests a shopping cart being pushed towards the Cybertruck front door. The test reveals a slight flex in the door panel, but no lasting damage done to the stainless steel frame.

Another test in the video shows a man with a helmet riding in the shopping cart to ram into the Cybertruck. The test reveals no damage to the Cybertruck.

Why It's Important: The Cybertruck has a starting price of $60,990 to $99,990 for three various models that will have deliveries starting in 2024 and 2025. The early Foundation Series model of the vehicle comes with a price tag of $120,000.

People are buying the EV pickup for a variety of reasons. While being bulletproof or shopping cart-proof won't likely be at the top of the list of reasons to get the vehicle, they could be bonuses.

For anyone who's ever parked at a store only to come out and see a cart against the side of the vehicle with a dent or scratches, the shopping cart test could be a welcome sigh of relief for future Cybertruck owners.

Image: Pixabay