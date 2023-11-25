Is The Upcoming Cybertruck Really Bulletproof? Fact-checking Elon Musk's Claims About Tesla's Most Anticipated Vehicle

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, has consistently maintained that the company's Cybertruck will be bulletproof.

This statement, particularly about the vehicle's resistance to handgun bullets, has generated significant interest and skepticism as the truck's launch approaches.

The Cybertruck, according to Tesla, features ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel body panels and "armor glass" windows, according to a news report by Business Insider.

However, the effectiveness of these materials in withstanding gunfire has yet to be definitively proven.

During the vehicle's initial presentation, the armor glass did not perform as expected, raising questions about its bulletproof capabilities, the report added.

Tesla has patented a unique glass composition for the Cybertruck, comprising multiple layers for enhanced strength and flexibility.

Musk has also mentioned an optional "beast mode" upgrade for the Cybertruck, offering genuinely bulletproof windows. However, this option would render the windows non-retractable, per the report.

The company has compared the Cybertruck's stainless-steel alloy to that used in SpaceX's Starship rocket.

Musk previously demonstrated the truck's resilience to various projectiles, including arrows and a Tommy gun, in social media posts. Despite these demonstrations, experts remain skeptical about the truck's ability to withstand higher caliber and armor-piercing bullets.

Tesla's ambition to start Cybertruck deliveries by Nov. 30 faces significant challenges.

Musk, on an earnings call, acknowledged the difficulties in scaling up production to meet the annual target of 200,000 vehicles, attributing these challenges to the truck's unique design features.

