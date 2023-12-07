Tesla's Priciest Play Yet: Early Cybertruck Reservation Holders Can Get A 'Foundation Edition' For A Whopping $120K

Loading... Loading...

EV maker Tesla Inc TSLA has started inviting early Cybertruck reservation holders to opt for “Foundation Edition” vehicles. These trucks, however, are priced at a whopping $120,000 or 20% higher than the starting price of Cybertruck’s most premium Cyberbeast variant.

What Happened: The ‘Foundation’ series Cybertruck will be fully optioned and include limited-edition laser etched badging, all-terrain tires, full self-driving capability, and charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, among other features.

Deliveries of the Foundation series will start in California and Texas. However, more states will be added in 2024, the company said in a mail to reservation holders.

Only 1,000 Foundation series Cybertrucks are expected to be made.

Why It Matters: Tesla commenced deliveries of its stainless steel Cybertruck by handing them over to a handful of customers at its Gigafactory in Texas last week.

The Cybertruck's pricing starts at $60,990, with its premium version, the Cyberbeast, beginning at $99,990. Though deliveries have commenced, the company is eyeing scaling it to roughly 250,000 Cybertrucks in a year only by 2025 due to production scaling challenges.

Though customers assume the Foundation series to be the tri-motor Cyberbeast variant owing to the price, it is unclear as of date.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Is Now Operating Two High-Tech Drones Named After Mars Rovers At Its Berlin Gigafactory

Photo courtesy: Tesla