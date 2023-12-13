UN Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Rising Tensions Between Israel And US

Loading... Loading...

The United Nations General Assembly demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation in its conflict with Hamas.

What Happened: Reuters reported that the resolution, passed on Tuesday, which three-quarters of the member states voted in favor of, reflects increasing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority and a Hamas official in exile have both urged nations to pressure Israel to comply with this resolution. The U.S. and Israel, however, voted against it, arguing that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas​.

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concerns that Israel’s “indiscriminate” bombing is eroding global support for its fight against Hamas. He also emphasized the need for Israel to change its hardline government and acknowledged the inevitability of an independent Palestinian state, a concept opposed by Israeli hardliners​.

The ongoing conflict, which began on Oct. 7, has resulted in over 18,000 Palestinian casualties, including children, and has displaced 85% of the Gaza population. Israel launched its offensive following a cross-border raid by Hamas, which resulted in numerous Israeli casualties and hostages. Recent Israeli military actions have been focused on Khan Younis, leading to significant Palestinian casualties​​.

Why It Matters: The escalation of the Gaza conflict has attracted global attention, with diplomatic efforts intensifying to broker peace. Two months after Hamas’s initial attacks, negotiations for a ceasefire have faltered, leading to increased military engagement. High-level discussions between U.S. officials and Israeli counterparts have focused on the need for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire​.

Investigations suggest Israeli forces might have caused civilian casualties in southern Lebanon, adding to the complexity of the situation. The U.N. Security Council’s scheduled meeting underlines the urgency of the international response to the crisis​.

Recent developments in Gaza, including Israeli forces breaching Hamas defense lines and leaked audio criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the situation, underscore the conflict’s severity and the need for a decisive international response​.

The impact of the conflict is also reflected in market reactions, with Israeli stocks and the Israeli shekel experiencing fluctuations amid the ongoing tensions​.

