Blue Bird Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Eagle Bulk Shipping And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Blue Bird Corporation BLBD shares rose sharply during Tuesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter and increased its FY24 revenue forecast.

Blue Bird reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, exceeding the analyst expectations of 48 cents. Revenue clocked in at $302.96 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $290.11 million.

Blue Bird shares gained 9.1% to $23.80 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX rose jumped 47.1% to $15.43 after AstraZeneca announced plans to buy Icosavax in a deal valued at up to $1.1 billion. Concurrently, Icosavax released topline interim results for its Phase 2 study of IVX-A12, a combination virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate targeting both respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 18% to $3.4650.

Intchains Group Limited ICG rose 13.5% to $10.16.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC jumped 12.2% to $66.09 following first-quarter results.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF gained 9.9% to $2.4950.

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA rose 9.8% to $35.68.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA gained 9.4% to $30.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE climbed 9.2% to $50.42. Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping announced plans to combine.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ rose 8.6% to $2.49.

MorphoSys AG MOR surged 8.6% to $9.59. MorphoSys recently announced results from the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study investigating pelabresib in combination with the JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis.

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS rose 7.8% to $6.58.

Disc Medicine, Inc. IRON gained 7.8% to $65.84. Disc presented updated results from Phase 2 BEACON study of bitopertin and other programs at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting.

BRP Group, Inc. BRP rose 7% to $20.74. Raymond James upgraded BRP Group from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a $30 price target.

MoneyLion Inc. ML gained 6.4% to $44.41.

