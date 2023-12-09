Elon Musk Has This 'Real Question' For Bob Iger After Disney Halts Ads On X

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has been unrelenting against boycotting advertisers, and more so, Walt Disney Co.'s DIS CEO Bob Iger. His latest salvo against Iger is a question he has been repeating for a while.

What Happened: Pointing fingers at Iger again, Musk asked the Disney CEO why he advertises on Meta Platforms Inc. META social media platforms Facebook and Instagram whilst boycotting X, formerly Twitter.

"Why does Bob Eager advertise on Meta, but boycott X? Real question," Musk said.

Curiously, Musk has misspelled Iger's name multiple times now, calling him "Eiger" earlier.

He has called for the Disney CEO to be "fired immediately" for continuing to advertise on Facebook and Instagram. This is after a lawsuit was filed alleging that Meta's social media platforms enabled the distribution of child exploitation material on its platforms.

"He should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company," Musk said.

In November, Musk told boycotting advertisers to "Go f**k yourself", and called out Iger especially. Iger's decision to continue boycotting X whilst advertising on Facebook and Instagram could have been motivated in part due to this.

Musk seems to acknowledge this as well. When a user pointed out that Iger is boycotting him, not X, Musk said, "exactly."

Why It Matters: Musk has been growing impatient with boycotting advertisers, going so far as to claim that this could kill the company.

It is estimated that this boycott could lead to a $75 million revenue loss for X. For the time being, X is turning to smaller advertisers to make up for it, but Musk's continuing criticism of boycotting advertisers suggests it might not be enough.

