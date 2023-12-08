'Not Much Of A Neighbor': What Living Next To Jeff Bezos Is Like In The Wealthy Town Of Hunts Point

Loading... Loading...

Jeff Bezos' neighbors in the small but wealthy town of Hunts Point are accustomed to seeing triple-digit billionaires, but not the Amazon.com Inc. founder.

What Happened: Bezos is moving out of the small but wealthy town of Hunts Point just outside of Seattle. As he leaves, his neighbors are dishing out on the second richest person in the world, reported Business Insider.

"He’s not much of a neighbor. He’s so busy with all this national stuff," one of Bezos' neighbors said.

Given his riches, Bezos' public and personal lives have been the subject of intense scrutiny, so it might make sense that he tries to shelter himself as much as possible.

However, in the close-knit community of Hunts Town, Bezos' riches are neither out of this world, nor are they uncommon.

See Also: Charlie Munger Admired Bezos And Musk, But Passed On Amazon, Tesla At First: ‘You Have To Let Ideas Die’

Surrounded by Lake Washington, this town is the home to several rich people, including Microsoft's former CEO Steve Ballmer, Costco cofounder James Sinegal, Nordstrom's former president Blake Nordstrom, among others.

While the town's residents find even Ballmer to be accessible, they have remarked on the absence of Bezos.

"I’ve seen a billionaire pick up trash on Cleanup Day. Not Jeff Bezos," another neighbor said.

Bezos' real-estate empire in Seattle encompasses eight properties worth $190 million. In November, the billionaire announced his decision to move to Miami, making the Magic City his new home.

Loading... Loading...

Unlike Bezos, though, his peers are not as secretive. Ballmer, for instance, usually keeps his gates open, and he even answers the door.

It's Not All Bad, Though: Bezos might have been an absent neighbor, and while he might not be missed by many, his four-year life there was not all bad.

According to Hunts Point residents, even though Bezos did not participate in any community events or gatherings, he did donate to a local youth charity.

His staff also mingled with the residents there, and his security guards were "pleasant neighbors".

"We did feel a lot more secure knowing that he had all these people watching his property," one of the residents remarked.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos Makes ‘Emotional Decision’ To Shift Base To Miami, Shares Throwback Video Of Seattle Garage Where Amazon Began

Image Via shutterstock