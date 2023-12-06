Box Reports Weak Q3 Results, Joins Yext, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining round 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Box, Inc. BOX fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance below estimates.

The company said revenue came in at $251.54 million, which missed estimates of $263.69 million. Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, down from estimates of 38 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Box expects full-year revenue to be between $1.037 billion to $1.039 billion versus estimates of $1.04 billion. The company sees full-year earnings from $1.42 to $1.43 per share versus estimates of $1.49 per share.

Box shares declined 13% to $23.22 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Yext, Inc. YEXT shares tumbled 15.6% to $5.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

shares tumbled 15.6% to $5.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Asana, Inc. ASAN shares dipped 13.4% to $20.19 in pre-market trading. Asana posted upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY24.

shares dipped 13.4% to $20.19 in pre-market trading. Asana posted upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY24. Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL fell 8.5% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday.

fell 8.5% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI shares declined 8% to $29.03 in pre-market trading. The company said it would take an impairment charge of about 25 billion pound ($31.50 billion) on U.S. cigarette brands.

shares declined 8% to $29.03 in pre-market trading. The company said it would take an impairment charge of about 25 billion pound ($31.50 billion) on U.S. cigarette brands. Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares declined 6% to $24.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of Class A common stock by existing controlling stockholders.

shares declined 6% to $24.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of Class A common stock by existing controlling stockholders. Plug Power Inc. PLUG shares fell 4.3% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Tuesday.

shares fell 4.3% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares declined 3.6% to $417.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

