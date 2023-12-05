Is The Cybertruck A Threat To People Walking On The Road? Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says It Is Safer For Both 'Occupants And Pedestrians'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday touted its recently delivered all-electric Cybertruck as much safer than other trucks, and not merely for the occupants.

What Happened: Musk has often talked about how the Cybertruck is extremely safe for its occupants with its steel exterior and shatter-resistant armor glass windows. The CEO has previously even termed it an ‘armored personnel carrier from the future.’

However, on Tuesday, Musk said that the vehicle is also safe for pedestrians in addition to occupants.

“Yes, we are highly confident that Cybertruck will be much safer per mile than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He also reposted a Tesla enthusiast who termed the narrative of the vehicle being dangerous for pedestrians as ‘complete BS.’

Why It Matters: Popular tech Youtuber Marques Brownlee recently raised concerns that the Cybertruck pre-orders from Europe could be difficult to fill because of regulations on the continent which state that “the front of the vehicle must not be stiff.”

Tesla commenced deliveries of its stainless steel Cybetruck by handing them over to a handful of customers at its gigafactory in Texas last week. The Cybertruck’s pricing starts at $60,990, with its premium version, the Cyberbeast, beginning at $99,990. The company is eyeing delivering roughly 250,000 Cybertrucks in a year by 2025 due to production scaling challenges.

Tesla on its website terms the vehicle as durable and rugged enough to go anywhere.

During its delivery event, Tesla demonstrated the vehicle’s body as capable of withstanding a 0.45 Caliber Tommy gun, a 9mm Glock and a 9mm MP5-SD. The bullets merely dent the exterior but fail to penetrate the cabin of the vehicle unlike most car or door skins which are made of thin mild steel incapable of withstanding a bullet, Musk noted. The windows, meanwhile, are made of shatter-resistant armor glass which can resist the impact of a baseball.

