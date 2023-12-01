Elon Musk Reacts To Video Of Tesla Bot Testing Cybertruck's Bulletproof Body: 'We Could Make This Real Next Year'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday envisioned the company’s humanoid robot advancing multiplefold— enough to recreate the bulletproof testing on Cybertruck by themselves— by next year.

What Happened: The YouTube channel SoKrispyMedia, with over 2.4 million subscribers, first shared the video of the bulletproof testing of the Cybertruck by Tesla bots. The video employs computer-generated imagery and is not real.

In the video made by the VFX art team at the channel, three Tesla bots recreate the popular Cybertruck testing video. While one dons a Texas cap and wields the gun, another hands the gun over while the third is behind the wheels of the Cybertruck. At the end of the test and multiple gunshots at the Cybetruck door, the driver steps out and confirms, “I am alive.”

Musk on X responded to the video initially with a quietly appreciative “Nice.” In a later post, the CEO added, “We could probably make this real next year,” raising hopes in both Cybertruck and Tesla bot enthusiasts.

“I volunteer my truck for the test,” an X user wrote.

“Please do. Talk about an epic shoot out!,” another chimed in.

Updates On Tesla bot: During the company's last earnings call in October, company CEO Elon Musk refused to provide updates on its humanoid robot nicknamed Optimus and said, “I think at this point, we are not ready to discuss details of the Optimus program.”

The CEO added that the periodic updates will, instead, be provided online.

However, a few months ago, during the company’s second-quarter earnings in July, Musk had said that the first Optimus that has all of the Tesla-designed actuators will be walking around November and production ramp-up will soon follow.

Sometime next year, the bots will be able to do something useful in Tesla factories, the CEO had said, while adding that he is ‘pretty confident' about it.

Tesla Optimus Bot. Photo by JWCohen on Shutterstock