Tesla CEO Elon Musk Turns Nostalgic On 10-Year-Old Tweet About Wanting To Do A Pickup Truck: 'How Time Flies …'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday reminisced on his tweet from over ten years ago where he mused about wanting to make a pickup truck.

What Happened: “Would love to do a pickup truck. Something [with ultra-low center of gravity] for sports car handling, dynamic air suspension & mega torque,” Musk wrote on X in May 2013.

“Elon musk big fan but you’re coming off a bit cocky,” a user responded to Musk then.

Musk on Monday recounted the tweet with a snide, “How time flies …”

