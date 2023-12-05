Tesla CEO Elon Musk Turns Nostalgic On 10-Year-Old Tweet About Wanting To Do A Pickup Truck: 'How Time Flies …'

by Anan Ashraf
December 5, 2023
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday reminisced on his tweet from over ten years ago where he mused about wanting to make a pickup truck.

What Happened: “Would love to do a pickup truck. Something [with ultra-low center of gravity] for sports car handling, dynamic air suspension & mega torque,” Musk wrote on X in May 2013.

“Elon musk big fan but you’re coming off a bit cocky,” a user responded to Musk then.

Musk on Monday recounted the tweet with a snide, “How time flies …”

How time flies …

