Trump Allies Bannon, Patel Warn Media: 'We're Putting You All On Notice'

Ahead of the 2024 presidential race, Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, allies of former President Donald Trump, have threatened media outlets with potential legal action over their coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

What Happened: The Hill reported that Bannon and Patel have alleged that Trump is determined to retaliate against his political adversaries, including the media, if he secures a second presidential term. They accused journalists of disseminating misinformation about the 2020 election results.

During a recent segment of Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, Patel warned the media, “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.” The duo pledged to identify not just government conspirators, but also those in the media.

Patel insinuated impending criminal or civil action against the media, stating, “We’re putting you all on notice.” Bannon affirmed these threats, asserting they were “absolutely dead serious.”

These threats align with Trump’s plans for his potential second term—reported by The New York Times—such as increasing executive power, prosecuting enemies, and replacing career government officials with loyalists.

Why It Matters: These threats come in the wake of growing concerns about Trump’s potential return to power. In a recent interview, Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, criticized Trump’s authoritarian tendencies, likening his actions to those of a dictator.

Similarly, ex-Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney voiced her deep concern over Trump over Trump’s potential re-election, warning it could spell the end of American democracy.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin On Shutterstock.com

