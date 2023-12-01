Ex-GOP Congresswoman Voices Deep Concern Over Potential Trump Re-Election: 'Sleepwalking Into Dictatorship'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyom.) expressed grave concern over the potential re-election of Donald Trump in a recent interview.

What Happened: In an interview scheduled to air on CBS News Sunday Morning, Cheney warned that a further four-year term for Trump could spell the end of American democracy.

"He's told us what he will do. It's very easy to see the steps that he will take," Cheney said.

"People who say ‘Well, if he's elected, it's not that dangerous because we have all of these checks and balances' don't fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted. … One of the things that we see happening today is a sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States."

Cheney also criticized newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), accusing him of knowingly doing wrong to appease Trump. Johnson had previously supported Trump’s attempts to claim victory in the 2020 election.

Johnson "knows … that what he's doing and saying is wrong, but he's willing to do it in an effort to please Donald Trump," Cheney said.

Why It Matters: Cheney, long regarded as a potential future leader within the GOP, clashed with Trump following the Jan. 6 riots. She played a prominent role as the vice chair of the House committee investigating the events of the Capitol riots. Despite seeking reelection in 2022, she was defeated in the Wyoming GOP primary by now-Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyom.).

Despite facing 91 felony charges linked to his past campaigns and mishandling of classified documents, Trump remains the clear frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination. The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters showed Trump with a comfortable 50-point lead over his Republican opponents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ranked second with 14% of support from GOP voters.

