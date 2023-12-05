Steve Jobs' 1976 Check To Radio Shack Expected To Fetch Over $20K At Auction

Loading... Loading... Loading...

A check signed by Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs to Radio Shack in 1976 is projected to sell for over $20,000 at auction.

What Happened: This check, dated three months after Apple’s founding, is signed by Jobs as Steven. The check references the “Apple Computer Company,” which, at the time, was working on its initial product – the Apple I computer kit, reported Business Insider.

See Also: Apple’s iPhone Takes Reality-Bending Photo, Spooks User After Showing Three Versions Of Same Woman

The auction, held by RR Auction, has already received over 20 bids, the highest currently sitting at $22,444. The auction is set to conclude on Thursday.

Why It Matters: Signed items from Jobs are scarce, as the Apple co-founder was not known for giving autographs. In 2021, RR Auction sold a letter written by Jobs, in which he declined a request for his autograph, for $479,939. Additionally, another check signed by Jobs was sold for over $100,000 in May.

Radio Shack, a company that filed for bankruptcy in 2015, has a shared history with Apple. Apple’s other co-founder, Steve Wozniak, used a Radio Shack computer system in 1972 to build his “Blue Box” – a device for making illegal long-distance calls. This project marked the first collaboration between Jobs and Wozniak, leading to the creation of Apple.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Standoff With Apple, Disney And Other Big Advertisers Forces X To Turn To Smaller Ones

Steve Jobs wikimedia commons

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.