 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

People Are Surprisingly Nostalgic For RadioShack: Here's Why
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
People Are Surprisingly Nostalgic For RadioShack: Here's Why

Can’t get enough of 1980s nostalgia? Well, take a spin on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and drink in the glory of yesteryear’s technology with a giddy celebration of all things RadioShack.

Old School Cool: The trending fun began courtesy of writer Kenneth Palermo, who posted what appeared to be a photo from 1987 of a movie marquee highlighting four box office hits playing at a multiplex in the “Chatsworth Mall.” On top of the marquee was a banner for RadioShack, the reigning electronics retailer of the day.

Oddly enough, there never was a Chatsworth Mall. The photograph is from the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, Georgia, which was dressed for the location shooting on the new film “Secret Headquarters” starring Owen Wilson.

Palermo’s tweet asked which of the four films on the marquee would be of most interest to the social media crowd. But many responses ignored the movie titles and included a mix of nostalgic memories of late-1980s RadioShack specialties including Tandy computers, Atari consoles, VCR head cleaners and the company’s Battery of the Month Club.

Added to the trending response was the obligatory parade of comic memes regarding the unlikely ascension of RadioShack to Twitter trending status.

Still Rocking: A few members of the Twitter crowd expressed surprise that RadioShack was still in business.

Not only is Radio Shack still around, but it's celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. While the beloved retail stores went the way of the Walkman and the daisy wheel printer, the company maintains an e-commerce site that sells contemporary technology as well as apparel bearing the 1980s-era RadioShack logo.

And RadioShack maintains a sense of humor about its role in the 1980s pop culture: On April 1, it pranked its 170,000-plus Twitter followers with an alleged sale of a solar-powered Betamax player.

(Photo of a 2014 Radio Shack retail store by Nicholas Eckhart / Flickr Creative Commons.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Twitter Relaunches Verification Process
Cher At 75: New Hollywood Biopic Planned For Decades-Spanning Superstar
Why 'Nintendo Marriage' Is Trending On Social Media
'Shrek' At 20: How The Big Green Ogre Became A Smash Hit For Dreamworks
EU Legislator Advocates User Privacy Rights Under EU Tech Rules: Reuters
Much Wow Gamestonk! How You Can Use Dogecoin At GameStop, Other Retailers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 1980s nostalgia radioshack trending tweetsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com