Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacts To Video Featuring Gun-Wielding Optimus Robot: 'We Could Make It Real, But…'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday expressed concerns about scaling its humanoid bot — Optimus — after a video showed it wielding a gun.

What Happened: The YouTube channel SoKrispyMedia, with over 2.4 million subscribers, first shared the video of the bot wielding a gun. The video employs computer-generated imagery and is not real.

In the video made by the VFX art team at the channel, three Tesla bots recreate the popular Cybertruck bulletproof testing video. While one dons a Texas cap and wields the gun, another hands the gun over while the third is behind the wheels of the Cybertruck. At the end of the test and multiple gunshots at the Cybetruck door, the driver steps out and confirms, "I am alive."

Musk on X responded to the video initially with a quietly appreciative "Nice." In a later post on Friday, the CEO added, "We could probably make this real next year,"

However, 2 days later, Musk seems to have had a change of heart. “We could make it real, but that would be scary,” Musk wrote about the video on Sunday in a post on X.

Updates On Tesla bot: During the company’s last earnings call in October, company CEO Elon Musk refused to provide updates on its humanoid robot nicknamed Optimus and said, "I think at this point, we are not ready to discuss details of the Optimus program."

However, a few months ago, during the company's second-quarter earnings in July, Musk said that the first Optimus that has all of the Tesla-designed actuators will be walking around November and production ramp-up will soon follow.

Sometime next year, the bots will be able to do something useful in Tesla factories, the CEO had said, while adding that he is ‘pretty confident’ about it.

Photo by JWCohen on Shutterstock

