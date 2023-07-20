Elon Musk Says 1st Optimus Bot Set To Walk By November With In-House Actuators

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the first Optimus bot that will have all the Tesla-designed actuators integrated and walking will be ready by around November.

What Happened: Musk said that no supplier produces the actuators required for the bot, leaving Tesla to design its own actuators that integrate the motor or the power electronics, the controller, and the sensors. Every one of them is custom-designed, Musk said.

“The first Optimus that is — that will have all of the Tesla designed actuators, sort of production candidate actuators integrated and walking should be around November-ish,” Musk said.

Production ramp-up will follow, the CEO added.

See Also: Everything You Need to Know About Tesla Stock

The actuators are designed for volume production and are lighter, tighter and more capable, Musk said.

Sometime next year, the bots will be able to do something useful in Tesla factories, the CEO said while adding that he is ‘pretty confident’ about it.

Why It Matters: Tesla announced the humanoid Optimus two years ago and has made about 10 of them so far. At investor day earlier this year in March, Musk gave a demo of the bot walking.

These bots were initially aimed at performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.

On Wednesday, however, Musk said that combining a Neuralink implant and a robotic arm or leg for an amputee can provide a cyber body that is incredibly capable.

“I was just talking to the Neuralink team,” Musk said while adding that there are 2 million amputees in the U.S. alone.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla’s Earnings Twist: Short Seller Jim Chanos Says Q2 Beat Was ‘Entirely’ Due To This Surprising Factor

Photo by JWCohen on Shutterstock