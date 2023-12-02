Reddit Co-founder Shares How He Landed An 'Iconic' Cybertruck At Delivery Event: Elon Musk Is All Hearts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Reddit co-founder and former executive chairman Alexis Ohanian on Friday took to X to share the excitement of being among the select few customers to receive their Cybertrucks at the vehicle’s delivery event on Nov. 30.

What Happened: “So thrilled to have gotten to be one of the first to get the iconic stainless steel Tesla Cybertruck – what an experience!!,” Ohanian wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Detailing how he landed the vehicle, Ohanian said he received a call from Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk‘s chief of staff a few days back enquiring as to how he would like to be one of the first 10 people to receive the Cybertruck at the delivery event. “I said abso-fucking-lutely,” the internet entrepreneur said.

“Glad you like it,” Musk responded to the post with a heart emoticon.

“Congrats to the entire Tesla team — it runs even nicer than my Model X and makes me feel like I’m in the APC from Aliens. What’s not to love??,” Ohanian wrote back.

On the day of the event, Ohanian posted several pictures from Tesla’s gigafactory and later went live on X, recording his first drive of the vehicle.

“I am gonna be the coolest dad dropping my daughter off at school,” he said while adding the vehicle feels smooth and drives a lot like Tesla’s Model X. “It feels insane,” he added.

Why It Matters: Tesla delivered a handful of vehicles to owners at its gigafactory in Texas in a nearly 30-minute-long event on Thursday. The pricing of the stainless steel, futuristic truck, allegedly inspired by movies including ‘Blade Runner‘ and ‘The Spy Who Love Me,' starts at $60,990 while its most-priced version, the Cyberbeast, starts at $99,990.

"I think it's our best product," Musk said at the event about Tesla’s first electric truck.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Video Of Tesla Bot Testing Cybertruck’s Bulletproof Body: ‘We Could Make This Real Next Year’

Tesla Cybertruck. Courtesy photo.