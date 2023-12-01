Apple To Expand Action Button To Entire iPhone 16 Lineup: Internal Documents Reveal

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a move to upgrade user interactivity, Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly plans to include the Action button across the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

What Happened: The Action button, which first appeared on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, replaces the previous mute switch. Unlike the mute switch serving a singular function, the Action button offers a variety of uses, allowing users to configure it to perform a range of functions, MacRumors reported.

For the iPhone 16 range, Apple intends to enhance the Action button’s functionality by shifting it from a mechanical to a capacitive-type button. The reimagined Action button, codenamed Atlas, is projected to operate similarly to the Touch ID Home button on older iPhone models or the Force Touch trackpad on recent MacBooks.

Apple’s internal documentation reveals the updated Action button will include a force sensor, detecting pressure changes, and “tact-switching functionality.” An upcoming “Capture” button on the iPhone 16 models is also expected to incorporate the same functionalities as the upgraded Action button.

Why It Matters: The Action button’s presence has stayed consistent across different development stages and hardware configurations of the iPhone 16 prototypes. Apple has also tested different sizes for the Action button, with some hardware configurations featuring a larger Action button closely resembling the volume buttons in size.

Furthermore, the Action button is planned to feature on the next generation of the budget-friendly iPhone SE fourth-generation, set for a 2025 launch. This move will effectively eliminate the dedicated mute switch from all future iPhones currently under development.

It’s important to note that this is pre-production information and may not necessarily reflect the final product as hardware designs are still months away from finalization.

Image Source – Apple

