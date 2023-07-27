iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button Could Be Used For These Nine Actions, Code Snippets Reveal

One of the rumored new features of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is the Action Button, which will replace the iconic silent/mute switch. Now, code snippets in iOS 17 Beta update have revealed the nine actions Apple Inc. AAPL will be included in the iPhone 15 Pro.
What Happened: Code snippets in the iOS 17 Beta 4 update have revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button will support nine actions, reported MacRumors.
Earlier, we reported that the iPhone 15 series will feature a programmable Action Button, replacing the mute/silent switch. While rumors suggested that these actions could include flashlight toggle, ring/silent, do not disturb mode, and more, now we have an official confirmation thanks to the latest iOS 17 Beta 4 update.
The Apple Watch Ultra also has a programmable Action Button.
According to the code snippets in the update, these are the nine actions users can choose from to use with the Action Button:
- Flashlight toggle.
- Silent mode toggle.
- Focus mode toggle.
- Camera: This will allow users to open the camera app or take a photo or video.
- Translate: This will allow users to open the Translate app.
- Voice memos: Users can launch the Voice Memos app to start or stop recording a memo.
- Magnifier: This will allow users to launch the Magnifier app to zoom into an object or text.
- Shortcuts: This will allow users to run a shortcut created using the Shortcuts app, just like on the Apple Watch Ultra.
- Accessibility: Users will be able to access various Accessibility features like Zoom, Assistive Touch, and more.
iPhone 15 Series Expected Features: Apart from the Action Button, the iPhone 15 series is expected to feature essential upgrades like a new Titanium body, a USB Type-C port, stacked battery technology, a periscope camera on the Pro models, and Dynamic Island on all the four models.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are rumored to see a $100 price hike, though, which would be a first since Apple launched the ‘Pro Max' iPhone in 2018.
Image Credits – Shutterstock
