Meta's Threads Set To Enter EU Market In December

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Threads, the social media platform from Meta Platforms Inc. FB, is preparing to make its entry into the European Union this December. This move comes after Threads’ successful launch in several markets in July.

What Happened: The launch of Threads in the EU was initially delayed due to concerns about the region’s strict regulations for online services.

Threads, which is capable of importing data from Instagram such as advertising and behavioral information, plans to comply with these regulations by offering EU users a consumption-only option, eliminating the need for a personal profile, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The decision follows recent announcements from Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, about a new feature enabling users to delete or deactivate their Threads profile separately from their Instagram account. This comes in the wake of Threads’ announcement that it had become the fastest consumer app to reach 100 million users.

See Also: This SEO Heist Using AI Shows How Easy It Is To Game Google Search

Threads’ move to expand into the EU is anticipated to give a boost to its user base.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, Threads currently boasts just under 100 million monthly users. The expansion comes at a time when prominent advertisers such as Apple Inc. AAPL and Disney DIS have suspended advertising spending on rival platform X (formerly Twitter) following controversial remarks made by Elon Musk.

Why It Matters: The launch of Threads in the EU is a significant step for Meta, given the initial concerns around data privacy and regulatory differences.

The platform was initially barred from launching in the EU due to concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commission. However, Threads’ commitment to abide by EU regulations shows Meta’s willingness to navigate complex digital privacy landscapes.

Additionally, the introduction of a feature allowing the deletion of Threads accounts separately from Instagram accounts provides users with more control over their data. This will likely appeal to privacy-conscious users and could further drive user growth.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Your Pixar Makeover Awaits: Here’s How You Can Turn Yourself Into A Pixar Character Using This Custom GPT

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.