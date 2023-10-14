US Condemns North Korea's Suspected Military Shipments To Russia

The U.S. has voiced strong concerns over North Korea's alleged military support to Russia, emphasizing the potential escalation of the Ukraine conflict and the risk to innocent lives.

What Happened: On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that North Korea had shipped approximately 1,000 containers of military hardware and ammunition to Russia, reported Bloomberg.

"We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainian civilians and further Russia’s illegitimate war," Kirby said.

There has been growing apprehension about Russia's potential support to North Korea in return. Kirby indicated that, in exchange for its backing, North Korea might be pursuing military aid from Russia.

"In return for its support, we assess that Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia, including fighter aircraft surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or other materials and other advanced technologies," he said.

Surveillance reportedly spotted Russian vessels offloading cargo in North Korean ports.

The U.S. previously sanctioned individuals and entities believed to be intermediaries in arms deals between these two nations. Kirby reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to uphold the sanctions and to introduce new ones targeting those facilitating such transactions.

Earlier reports implicated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in supporting Russia's military endeavors.

