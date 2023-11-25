Loading... Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has been promoting dark mode theme on X, formerly Twitter, and now he says that it just works "way better esthetically.” If you are wondering if Musk's claim holds any merit, you can try it out yourself and here's a quick explainer on how to do it.

What Happened: Musk has long been a fan of dark mode on X, so much so that he once said it will be enabled by default on the social media platform.

"Dark mode is way better esthetically and for sleep," Musk said.

Widespread backlash meant that Musk did not follow through on his decision to make dark mode the default theme.

Back in July this year, Musk put off his decision following outrage over accessibility concerns.

See Also: Elon Musk Jokes He Found Q* A Day After Calling It Q*Anon, Says ‘Grok Will Do Both'

How To Enable Dark Mode On X

Here's a quick step-by-step guide on enabling dark mode on X:

Open the X app on your phone.

Swipe right to open the menu pane on the left.

Tap the Crescent moon icon on the bottom left.

icon on the bottom left. Under the Dark mode option, select On .

option, select . Now, under the Dark theme option, select Lights out.

That's it – you can now enjoy dark mode on X.

Alternatively, X also has a separate option called Dim, if you don't like the Lights out theme.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: This Spanish AI Model Is Earning Up To $11,000 A Month, And Celebrities Are Sliding In Her DMs

Photo by Camilo Concha on Shutterstock