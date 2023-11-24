Loading... Loading... Loading...

A day after calling it Q*Anon and expressing his concerns, Elon Musk said he has found Q* (pronounced "Q star") and that Grok AI will do them both.

What Happened: In typical Musk fashion, the owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is trolling people who think OpenAI's Q* is AGI, or artificial general intelligence.

While this left most of his followers befuddled, Musk later posted "Grok will do both," suggesting that he is joking instead.

There are several theories floating around about the alleged OpenAI Q* – this comes days after the OpenAI–Sam Altman drama unfolded.

Some of these theories suggest that the Microsoft Corp. MSFT–backed company is on the cusp of an AGI breakthrough.

See Also: OpenAI Drama Timeline: All The Twists And Turns, Starring Sam Altman

The Q* breakthrough reportedly led to an internal storm in OpenAI, with some of the staff members warning the company's board that Q* could be a threat to humanity.

Why It Matters: Although Musk is joking, it also shows that the concerns around Q* and AGI are just conspiracy theories right now.

"If I had a nickel for every extrapolation like that—’today, it works for grade school students! next year, it will take over the world!’—I’d be Musk-level rich," said Gary Marcus, a neural science expert and a professor at the New York University.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: What Is OpenAI’s Q*: A Revolutionary AI Tool Or Global Menace?

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock