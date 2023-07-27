User Uproar! Elon Musk's Bold Move to Force Dark Mode on Twitter Sparks Accessibility Concerns

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year, caused a stir in the digital realm when he revealed plans to make “dark mode” the default setting on the social media platform after rebranding to “X.”

What Happened: As of now, X, formerly known as Twitter, offers users several background options, including light mode, a “dim” setting with a dark blue/gray background, and “lights out” with a full-on black experience.

However, Musk’s decision to push dark mode as the default choice has triggered a heated discussion.

The rebranding of Twitter to “X” has been a gradual process, with the company’s Android app already displaying the new name and logo in the Google Play Store, hinting at the imminent transformation of the iOS app.

Nevertheless, Musk’s insistence on dark mode has become a focal point of the rebranding strategy, with the billionaire entrepreneur stating that dark mode is “better in every way.”

The tech billionaire later adjusted his stance based on user feedback, announcing that the light mode would still be available, but dark mode would be the default, and the “dim” option will be deleted.

This change came in response to mounting concerns about accessibility, as various user groups, such as individuals with dyslexia or astigmatism, pointed out difficulties in reading white text on a black background.

Why It’s Important: Beyond the user experience concerns, the decision also carries implications for advertisers. Like many social media platforms, Twitter heavily relies on ad revenue to sustain its operations.

As the company strives to woo back advertisers, offering a choice between dark and light mode could be one way to address the diverse needs of its user base and cater to advertisers’ interests.

