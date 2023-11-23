Biden Urges Unity During Thanksgiving Parade: 'We're The Finest, Greatest Nation In The World'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, President Joe Biden called on Americans to rise above political disagreements and uphold the values of unity and decency.

What Happened: As covered by The Hill, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined the Thanksgiving Day Parade from Nantucket, Mass., their holiday destination. “We have to come together. We can have different political views, but we have one view. The one view is that we’re the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that,” stated the president.

Biden reiterated the need for Americans to “stop the rancor” and collaboratively address their issues. He also voiced his belief that “the vast majority of the American people” are in agreement with this perspective of unity and decency.

The Bidens took the opportunity to thank service members from each military branch, acknowledging their daily sacrifices for the nation. The president’s visit to the Nantucket Fire Department and his interaction with a firefighter were other key moments of the day. He also briefly touched upon the upcoming short-term truce between Israel and Hamas militants, expressing hope for the safe return of American hostages, including a 3-year-old girl.

See Also: Former Trump Employee Breaks Down In Tears At New York Fraud Trial

Why It Matters: This call for unity comes amidst a challenging period for the president. Earlier in the week, President Biden celebrated his 81st birthday, making him the oldest elected president in U.S. history. His age and capacity to serve efficiently have been subjects of intense political debates, as reported by Benzinga.

Despite facing doubts regarding his age, Biden jovially addressed the issue during the pre-Thanksgiving pardoning ceremony, as per Benzinga. Additionally, he and the first lady welcomed the holiday season with the arrival of the official White House Christmas tree, a long-standing tradition that involved military families, as covered by Benzinga.

These events, combined with the president’s call for unity on Thanksgiving Day, showcase the Bidens’ attempts to keep the holiday spirit alive amidst ongoing political tensions.

Photo by Fotophoto on Shutterstock

Read Next: Nikki Haley Gaining Support From Voters, Donors: Could Landing Mitt Romney’s Former Senior Advisor Help Momentum?

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.